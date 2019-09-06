Depth of Arcadia losses revealed

Embattled Arcadia Group has reported an operating loss of £138m for the 53 weeks to 1 September 2018, plummeting from a £119m profit in the previous year.

The retail group’s turnover for the period dipped 4.5% to £1.8bn, which it attributed to “the ongoing challenge global market conditions for retailers”. EBITDA at Sir Philip Green’s empire decreased 40% to £78.3m.

Arcadia successfully passed seven company voluntary arrangments in June this year, to close 23 of its UK and Irish stores and slash rents across the remainder of its portfolio. The group’s brands comprise Topshop, Topman, Wallis, Burton, Dorothy Perkins, Evans, Miss Selfridge and Outfit. As part of the CVAs, Topshop and Topman’s retail operations in the USA were placed into administration.

The results published today confirmed the remortgaging of Topshop’s’ flagship Oxford Street store and the sub-let of its adjoining Miss Selfridge store to Vans.

The group maintained “we have some of the strongest brands in the fashion market, and we are confident that we will deliver on our [business recovery] plan, improve the way we work and win the hearts and minds of more and more customers.”

During the period, the group opened its new distribution centre in Daventry and continued to invest in its digital web platform. It expressed interest to expand into new territories where appropriate with wholesale partners.

The results follow the retirement of Arcadia COO David Shepherd earlier this week, shortly followed by the departure of interim chairman Jamie Drummond-Smith.

The group has denied reports that the business is splitting into separate brands ahead of a possible sale.