Derek Harding to leave Shop Direct

21 December 2018By Grace Whelan

Full screenShop Direct devices

Shop Direct’s group finance director Derek Harding will leave the business early next year.

Harding joined the retailer, which owns brands including Very and Littlewoods, in July 2017, and was interim CEO for five months from January 2018.

He will depart at the end of February 2019 “to explore new opportunities closer to his family home in Henley”, in Oxfordshire. Shop Direct is based in Liverpool.

Former group financial controller Dominic Appleton will undertake the role until a permanent appointment is confirmed.

You might also like...

