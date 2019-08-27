Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Designer Isabel Toledo has died

27 August 2019By

Full screenIsabel toledo

US-based fashion designer Isabel Toledo, died yesterday aged 59, following a battle with breast cancer.

Toledo founded her eponymous fashion label in 1984 and presented her debut collection one year later.

She designed the dress and overcoat worn by Michelle Obama to her husband Barack Obama’s presidential inauguration in 2009. 

Having moved to New York from Cuba at a young age, Toledo studied at the Fashion Institute of Technology and Parsons School of Design in New York.

She held the position of creative director at Anne Klein from 2006 to 2007. 

