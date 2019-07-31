Italian fashion brand Diesel is rolling out its new store concept at Coal Drops Yard in London’s King’s Cross on 12 August, Drapers can reveal.

The store design will mirror that of the Diesel shop at Østergade 12-14, 1100 in Copenhagen, Denmark, where the new concept debuted on 2 May.

The core aspects of the new retail experience revolve around flexibility and easily changing the store’s layout based on collections, consumer demands, trends, and activations. Personalised façades will be rendered in partnership with local street artists.

Industrial pipes will be exposed from the ceiling and the colour red, whether semi-translucent or solid, will play an essential visual role. Diesel said it also plans to offer new product drops more regularly in store.

The “refreshed” store look will be launching across 15 Diesel stores located in Europe, US, Japan, China, India.

Drapers can reveal that the concept will also be rolled out to two more locations in central London. Locations and dates are still to be confirmed.