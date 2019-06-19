Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

‘Difficult year’ takes its toll on Pitti buyer numbers

19 June 2019By

Menswear trade show Pitti Uomo welcomed 30,000 visitors when it took place in Florence last week, but buyer numbers declined by 3% year on year to about 18,500.

Pitti said there was growth from “important” markets such as France, Turkey, Hong Kong, Belgium and Russia, but a fall in buyers from Germany, Japan, Spain and its domestic market, Italy.

However, of its top 20 foreign markets, Germany still accounted for the most buyers with 814 at this year’s show. Japan followed with 684 buyers and the UK came in third place with 503. Denmark had the smallest number of buyers at 94, while Poland and Sweden had 104 and 106 respectively.

Pitti CEO Raffaello Napoleone said he had anticipated a “slight downturn” in attendees compared with recent seasons: “This is a difficult year. Everyone knows it: the main indicators of the trend of international trade point to a slowdown nearly everywhere, a phenomenon that inevitably occurs whenever the global economy suddenly hits the brakes, starting with key countries like China and Germany.”

He added: ”Distribution is undergoing enormous changes before our eyes: today a buyer for a large online platform pulls as much weight as tens of specialist boutiques a few years ago. We remain optimistic and are putting measures in place with a sense of realism.”

 

 

 

