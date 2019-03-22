Los Angeles-based Digital Brands Group (DBG) is to launch in the UK for the first time this year, Drapers can reveal.

Founded in 2014, DBG is a direct-to-consumer ecommerce platform that hosts “digital-first” labels, including premium denim brand Dstld and luxury menswear brand Ace Studios,

The online company is seeking to set up a London headquarters and a warehouse in the UK this year.

It will launch four pop-up stores in London locations this year, and is considering another in Manchester.

DBG is also in talks with several British brands that it plans to sign with this year.

The company moved its manufacturing from Asia last summer, and Dstld is now sourced from Europe, while Ace Studios is sourced from Italy. Cotton is sourced from Turkey.

DBG CEO Hil Davis told Drapers: “Sourcing from the European Union is much more sustainable and ethical. It is also provides a better quality and value for customers.”

The company reported gross revenue of £4.2m for the year to 31 December 2018.

It has forecast that gross revenue will reach between £8.5m and £10m by the end of this year.