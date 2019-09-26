DPD inks sustainable contract with Asos

Delivery company DPD has signed a new five-year contract with Asos, under which at least 50% of deliveries within the London Ultra Low Emission Zone will be carried out by electric vehicles.

The new multi-million-pound UK contract is part of DPD’s development of sustainable services. DPD opened the UK’s first all-electric parcel depot last October in Westminster and is now investing in a network of all-electric micro depots across the capital. It expects to have almost 600 electric vehicles on the road by 2021.

DPD CEO Dwain McDonald said: “The next five years will see the delivery landscape transformed…with greener, more sustainable deliveries, more geo-location innovation and of course Brexit. We’re ahead of the game on all three fronts, but the investment in our all-electric fleet and depot network is key for us. We expect to have the largest EV fleet in the industry and plan to double the number of electric vehicles year on year.

“Being able to provide customers like Asos with smarter, cleaner and more sustainable parcel deliveries is a top priority for us.”