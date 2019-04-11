Dr Martens owner makes plans for sale

The private equity firm that owns Dr Martens is planning the sale or US flotation of the British footwear brand.

Permira bought Dr Martens for £300m in 2014 and is currently preparing to appoint bankers to review Dr Martens’ options, Sky News reported.

It is thought that Permira will hire advisers this summer to explore the potential listing of Dr Martens on the US stock exchange or its sale. The company is excepted to be worth more than double what the firm paid for it.

In its most recent results, group revenue jumped by 20% to £348.6m for the full year to 31 March 2018. EBITDA rose by 33% year on year to £50m and like-for-like retail revenue was up by 7%.