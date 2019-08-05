Drapers appoints new editor

Drapers has named Kirsty McGregor as its new editor, ahead of incumbent Keely Stocker’s departure for lifestyle retailer Fat Face .

McGregor joined Drapers as deputy news editor in 2014, and became news editor a few months later. Joint responsbility for features was added to her role in April 2016. She was promoted to her current position of deputy editor in 2017.

Before joining Drapers, she spent five years at social policy magazine and website Community Care, latterly as a section editor.

She said: “From the moment I joined Drapers, I was hooked on the fascinating, complex world of fashion retail. Over the past few years I have watched the industry change at breakneck speed.

”It is a privilege to become the next Drapers editor, tasked with leading this incredible 132-year-old brand into the future, alongside a team of talented writers, designers and production editors. Keely has done a fantastic job of modernising the brand, leaving us with a solid foundation for future growth and innovation.”