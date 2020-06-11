Drapers Connects: BRC chief's route map for restarting retail

In the latest instalment of Drapers Connects, we spoke to the British Retail Consortium’s CEO Helen Dickinson. She joined the BRC as CEO in 2012 and was awarded an OBE for services to retail in 2016.

The BRC has been helping the government to understand the concerns of retailers throughout the pandemic. With stores set to reopen on 15 June, it has also been providing guidance on how retailers can do so safely. The BRC has been advising on subjects such as how to manage fitting rooms and what to do with returns.

Collaboration within the fashion retail industry

I think it’s really been more important than it ever was, I’ve been doing this job for more than seven years, and like all of us I’ve never seen a time like it: the need for different parts of the industry to have a place to all talk together about what the issues are, and have a collective voice to raise awareness.

[The BRC] were getting the government to understand implications for the industry and making sure that the support they were thinking about giving was going to work.

The Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme was only going to last until the end of May. We said that’s not long enough, and it was extended to the end of June, and now beyond.

The willingness for people who are normally competing the hell out of each other to be sat around the same table, who would historically never talk to their competitors has been unprecedented.

We were making sure that retailers were heard [by the government], the need for collaboration has been so important.

I hope it reflects a new way of working across the industry, and with the government going forward.

What preparations should retailers be taking to reopen?

If you imagine yourself in a supermarket, you can begin to visualise what some measures look like.

The flow of people will need to be managed, not just within the store but outside.

There could be markers on the floor to manage queuing, and thinking about how many people are in store at one time, and what kind of signage is needed.

Reminding people [staff and shoppers] of basic safety measures: personal hygiene, regular washing of hands and using antibacterial gel.

There could be Perspex screens, training for staff. Face coverings might be requested by staff – they’re not a requirement at the moment but everyone I’m talking to is making those available to colleagues that want them.

The job of retailers is to read government guidance and our guidance, and think about how people will flow through the store.

Changing rooms

The government’s guidance is stronger than ours in recommending they stay closed.

It depends on the type of space that the business has.

The importance of social distancing and safety is an overriding measure.

If you only have small changing rooms with compact space, they will need to be closed for now.

If there’s more space, depending on the store’s risk assessment, there will be more justification for keeping them open.

I would take it slowly. Build confidence of colleagues and customers first. Wait and see what reaction is instead of opening them on day one.

Over the course of next few weeks we will hopefully see health statistics continue to improve, then this will give more flexibility to what companies can do. Err on the side of caution for now.

Fittings services

Guidance is being developed on close-contact services, from tailoring and measuring people, to cosmetic counters and nail bars. The government guidance isn’t out yet but we will get more clarity for those in more specialist areas.

We have spoken to a number of shoe retailers, they are ready for opening next week. They will give shoes to customer, who will try them on, then they will be wiped down or set aside for a period of time.

It will all depend on the size of the store, circumstance and the type of product being sold.

What to do with returns

Official guidance is they need to be set aside, not cleaned.

Guidance specifies 72 hours – it’s specific on that – we have Frequently Asked Questions, which we have updated and are available on our website. This includes our guidance and government’s guidance.

What’s less clear is, if you have to set aside a return, what’s the difference between that and a product that’s hanging up and being touched in store?

Encouraging people to handle stock as little as possible is part of the guidance, but it’s also part of the purchasing process in fashion. The guidance is not prohibiting customers from touching, but it looks at other aspects such as whether there are hand sanitisers available.

The rise of shopping appointments to combat crowding

I think the appointment system is a great one.

It’s interesting because some homeware and furniture retailers have opened in the last few weeks and are operating on an appointment system. What they’re finding is they have a higher conversion rate.

As customers have gone to the effort of making an appointment, there’s a higher transaction value and conversion rate, and these are generating more business than under the old system.

Make sure you have the technology and can make your customers aware [that appointments are available]. Appointments can generate better business and customer communication for companies.

Rebuilding shopper confidence

We can learn from other markets. It will be a slow build back. The first point is confidence: retailers have a job to do with their customers to really take away the fear factor and make them feel comfortable to come back.

How they use their social media and marketing channels to build that confidence is important.

What we’re also seeing is that demand will be spread more throughout the week, and not just in gearing up to a weekend.

The other learning is that people are focused. They know what they want to buy, instead of shopping around.

Service is going to be even more important in this environment: how you help customers to make those choices, especially in clothing.