Drapers editor to join Fat Face

Stocker will start her new role as marketing and brand communication director in mid-August.

She will be replaced by Drapers’ deputy editor Kirsty McGregor.

Stocker joined Drapers in June 2005 as administrator, before being promoted to assistant content manager and then online editor in February 2009. In 2012, she was responsible for the website relaunch and researching, co-ordinating and implementing Drapers’ digital strategy, working with the commercial, marketing and editorial teams across the brand.

In June 2014, Stocker was appointed as Drapers’ deputy editor, before becoming editor in October 2015. Since then she has created, developed and executed Drapers’ multichannel brand strategy across print, online and live events, including launching Drapers Sustainable Fashion earlier this year. She has also helped drive subscription volume and yield growth, across both digital and print platforms.

Stocker commented: “After an incredible 14 years at Drapers I am hugely excited to start a new chapter in my career. Fat Face has a brilliant team, and I’m looking forward to getting started.”

Paul Wright, ecommerce and brand director at Fat Face, said: “We are thrilled to be welcoming Keely to Fat Face. Keely’s retail, brand and strategy credentials make her the perfect choice to further complement the Fat Face team.”