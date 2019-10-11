Drapers independent survey deadline extended

Drapers has extended the submission deadline for its first survey of the independent market to 18 October.

At a time of such uncertainty on the high street, we feel it is important to listen to independent business owners and look beyond the shop floor to produce a comprehensive overview of the sector.

We will use the data to identify the challenges independents face and to obtain views on local and national support for small business owners.

All answers will be treated anonymously. If you are happy for us to contact you about your answers, please include your email address.

The survey now closes on 18 October and the results will be published in Drapers.