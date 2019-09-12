Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Your browser appears to have cookies disabled. For the best experience of this website, please enable cookies in your browser

We'll assume we have your consent to use cookies, for example so you won't need to log in each time you visit our site.
Learn more

 Menu 

Drapers investigates the state of independent retail

12 September 2019

Full screenDrapers Indie Indicator

Drapers is launching its first survey of the independent market to look beyond the shop floor and produce a comprehensive overview of the sector.

More from: Editor's Comment: There's fight left in our independent retailers

We will use the data to identify the challenges independents face and to obtain views on local and national support for small business owners.

All answers will be treated anonymously. If you are happy for us to contact you about your answers, please include your email address.

The survey closes on 11 October and the results will be published in Drapers.

 

 

 

Tags

Comment

You might also like...

Have your say

You must sign in to make a comment

Sign InRegister

Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions. Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.