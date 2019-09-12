Drapers investigates the state of independent retail

Drapers is launching its first survey of the independent market to look beyond the shop floor and produce a comprehensive overview of the sector.
We will use the data to identify the challenges independents face and to obtain views on local and national support for small business owners.
All answers will be treated anonymously. If you are happy for us to contact you about your answers, please include your email address.
The survey closes on 11 October and the results will be published in Drapers.
- Click here to take the survey
