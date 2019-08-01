Duchess of Sussex to launch clothing collection

The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, is launching a women’s workwear range in collaboration with John Lewis, Marks & Spencer and Jigsaw this autumn.

Proceeds from the collection will go to the north London-based Smart Works charity, of which the Duchess is a patron. Smart Works aims to help unemployed women to find work, and provides them women with a two-hour dressing and coaching service, and an outfit suitable for an interview which the jobseeker can keep.

Fashion designer and close friend of the Duchess, Misha Nonoo, is also a collaborator on the collection.

Further details will be announced in the coming months.