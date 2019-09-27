Dunhill expands in Asia

Luxury brand Dunhill has opened two new concessions in South Korea, with a third to follow in spring next year.

The stores are located in two Lotte department stores - one in Jamsil and one in Busan, in Seoul – and form part of Dunhill’s “evolution and global expansion strategy in Asia”.

CEO Andrew Maag added: “The opening of two new stores in South Korea is an exciting, strategic milestone for Dunhill, as we endeavour to reintroduce our new vision for the house within this important market.”

Keeping in-line with the company’s “clean and contemporary” décor, the new stores feature brass, wood, glass and metal details as well as burl cabinets.

Each offers a curated selection of ready-to-wear, leather goods and accessories.