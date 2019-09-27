Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Dunhill expands in Asia

27 September 2019By

Luxury brand Dunhill has opened two new concessions in South Korea, with a third to follow in spring next year.

The stores are located in two Lotte department stores - one in Jamsil and one in Busan, in Seoul – and form part of Dunhill’s “evolution and global expansion strategy in Asia”.

CEO Andrew Maag added: “The opening of two new stores in South Korea is an exciting, strategic milestone for Dunhill, as we endeavour to reintroduce our new vision for the house within this important market.”

Keeping in-line with the company’s “clean and contemporary” décor, the new stores feature brass, wood, glass and metal details as well as burl cabinets.

Each offers a curated selection of ready-to-wear, leather goods and accessories.

