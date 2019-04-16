Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Easter bumps up fashion sales at John Lewis

16 April 2019By

Full screenJohn Lewis & Partners

Fashion sales at John Lewis for the week to 13 April jumped 10.4%, compared with the same week in 2018. 

New season fashion sales were up 4.2% as customers prepared for the warmer weather and Easter getaways.

Menswear sales were up 10.7% due to seasonal promotions on a selection of menswear brands.

Beauty, well-being and leisure sales were up 15.2%. Price matching competitor beauty promotions drove beauty sales up by 14%.

Meanwhile, total sales for the week were up 4.8% as customers enjoyed shopping Easter promotions, with Easter falling later this year compared to 2018.

