Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Your browser appears to have cookies disabled. For the best experience of this website, please enable cookies in your browser

We'll assume we have your consent to use cookies, for example so you won't need to log in each time you visit our site.
Learn more

 Menu 

Easter footfall expected to rise

15 April 2019By Katie Imms

Full screenHigh street

Springboard predicts that total footfall this Easter will rise by 2.1% compared with 2018. 

The insights provider revealed that footfall was up 1.4% for the five weeks to 30 March, but warned that this should be regarded as an “exceptional circumstance” given last year’s “dramatic” slump of 6%.

Although high street and retail park footfall increased by 2.5% and 1.5% respectively last month, shopping centre footfall fell for the 24th consecutive month, by 1%.

Springboard marketing and insights director Diane Wehrle said: “While an improvement in footfall would be most welcome, it is simply not the case. The result indicates that we continue to be in the midst of a no-splurge culture; with consumer confidence continuing to languish, shoppers are clearly focused on prudence.”

That said, Springboard does expect overall footfall to increase this weekend, as Easter encourages consumers to go out shopping. 

Footfall on the high street is expected to increase by 4.1%, and by 1.7% in retail parks. Footfall in shopping centres is forecast to drop by 1.9%.

This follows an “exceptionally” poor Easter in 2018, when the “Beast from the East” encouraged consumers to stay at home. It proved particularly damaging for the high street, where footfall declined by 7.5% over the four days.

Wehrle concluded: “Despite the forecast degree of uplift in footfall this Easter, this is constrained due to subdued consumer spending that currently prevails.

“With today’s ongoing demand for experience over transaction-based trips, many shopping centres are unable to satisfy the needs of their consumers due to a poorer hospitality offer than in high streets.”

Springboard’s 2019 Easter footfall forecast is below:

Forecast for Footfall:  Easter 2019 year-on-year % change from the same days in 2018
 

High streets

Retail parks

Shopping centres

UK footfall

Good Friday 19 April

+6.0%

+1.5%

-2.0%

+2.9%

Easter Saturday 20 April

+4.0%

+2.5%

-1.0%

+2.4%

Easter Sunday  21 April

+0.5%

    N/A    N/A    N/A

Easter Monday 22 April

+5.0%

+1.0%

-3.0%

+2.0%

Easter Weekend 19-22 April

+4.1%

+1.7%

-1.9%

+2.1%

 

Tags

Comment

You might also like...

Have your say

You must sign in to make a comment

Sign InRegister

Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions. Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.