Easter footfall expected to rise

Springboard predicts that total footfall this Easter will rise by 2.1% compared with 2018.

The insights provider revealed that footfall was up 1.4% for the five weeks to 30 March, but warned that this should be regarded as an “exceptional circumstance” given last year’s “dramatic” slump of 6%.

Although high street and retail park footfall increased by 2.5% and 1.5% respectively last month, shopping centre footfall fell for the 24th consecutive month, by 1%.

Springboard marketing and insights director Diane Wehrle said: “While an improvement in footfall would be most welcome, it is simply not the case. The result indicates that we continue to be in the midst of a no-splurge culture; with consumer confidence continuing to languish, shoppers are clearly focused on prudence.”

That said, Springboard does expect overall footfall to increase this weekend, as Easter encourages consumers to go out shopping.

Footfall on the high street is expected to increase by 4.1%, and by 1.7% in retail parks. Footfall in shopping centres is forecast to drop by 1.9%.

This follows an “exceptionally” poor Easter in 2018, when the “Beast from the East” encouraged consumers to stay at home. It proved particularly damaging for the high street, where footfall declined by 7.5% over the four days.

Wehrle concluded: “Despite the forecast degree of uplift in footfall this Easter, this is constrained due to subdued consumer spending that currently prevails.

“With today’s ongoing demand for experience over transaction-based trips, many shopping centres are unable to satisfy the needs of their consumers due to a poorer hospitality offer than in high streets.”

Springboard’s 2019 Easter footfall forecast is below: