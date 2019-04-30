Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Easter hampers John Lewis sales

30 April 2019By Katie Imms

Full screenJohn lewis birmingham

Fashion sales at John Lewis were down 9.5% year on year for the week ended 27 April, as the majority of its stores closed on Easter Sunday (21 April).

The high street chain had low footfall over the Easter bank holiday as most shops closed on Sunday and warm weather swept the country.

Total sales dipped by 5.3% compared to the same week last year. Homeware sales were also down 6.8% year on year.

The only categories to register increases were electrical and home technology, which were up by 1.5% and 15.8% year on year respectively.



