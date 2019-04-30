Easter hampers John Lewis sales

Fashion sales at John Lewis were down 9.5% year on year for the week ended 27 April, as the majority of its stores closed on Easter Sunday (21 April).

The high street chain had low footfall over the Easter bank holiday as most shops closed on Sunday and warm weather swept the country.

Total sales dipped by 5.3% compared to the same week last year. Homeware sales were also down 6.8% year on year.

The only categories to register increases were electrical and home technology, which were up by 1.5% and 15.8% year on year respectively.