Easter store closures result in footfall drop

As stores closed on Easter Sunday, total footfall across the UK was down 5.2% year on year for the week to 27 April.
High street footfall for the week dropped 4.9%, retail park shoppers dropped by 3.3% and shopping centre footfall was down by 7.4%.
Compared with Easter Sunday last year, footfall to retail parks was down by 54.6% and by 68.2% to shopping centres on the day.
The high street also suffered, with shopper numbers down 15.7% year on year.
Retail parks managed to bounce back on Easter Monday, as the warm weather encouraged consumers to invest in DIY and led to footfall rising 11.2% year on year.
Insights provider Springboard said the results for the week were “comprehensively negative”, and the warm weather impacted the performances of individual location types.
