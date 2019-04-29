Easter store closures result in footfall drop

As stores closed on Easter Sunday, total footfall across the UK was down 5.2% year on year for the week to 27 April.

High street footfall for the week dropped 4.9%, retail park shoppers dropped by 3.3% and shopping centre footfall was down by 7.4%.

Compared with Easter Sunday last year, footfall to retail parks was down by 54.6% and by 68.2% to shopping centres on the day.

The high street also suffered, with shopper numbers down 15.7% year on year.

Retail parks managed to bounce back on Easter Monday, as the warm weather encouraged consumers to invest in DIY and led to footfall rising 11.2% year on year.

Insights provider Springboard said the results for the week were “comprehensively negative”, and the warm weather impacted the performances of individual location types.