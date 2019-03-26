Emerging etailer The Cherry Moon to open first store

The Cherry Moon, an etailer that offers emerging and independent brands, will open its first bricks-and-mortar store this April in London.

Located at 366-368 King’s Road in Chelsea, the 1,505 sq ft store will double as an event space with an in-store bar area.

The Cherry Moon was founded by Jevz Nair and Elisha Carter in July 2018 as an ecommerce platform bringing emerging luxury and independent international brands to the UK market.

The new store will stock womenswear, menswear, jewellery, accessories and kidswear. Brands include luxury designer Kimmiu, Danish luxury brand Asneh and ethically conscious womenswear brand Edward Mongzar.

Carter said: “We wanted to complement our ecommerce platform with a physical store, because of the strong interest from our designers to engage with a high-profile London audience. We consider bricks and mortar to be the traditional form of retailing, and like to give our customers the opportunity to come in, feel and see our merchandise as part of their shopping journey.”

Nair added: “We have ambitions to develop our bricks-and-mortar portfolio in the UK and internationally, and we’re greatly pleased to be marking this with an initial store in Chelsea.”

The store is part of the Sloane Stanley estate.