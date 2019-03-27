Founded in 2015 by SecretEscapes.com founder Troy Collins, Endource is an affiliate ecommerce platform that allows customers to purchase editors’ picks from multiple brands and media sources in a single place.

Customers were previously able to purchase a one-off “try before you buy” box of items for £6.95 per order, or subscribe to monthly or annual subscriptions. As of 26 March, Endource no longer provides an option to buy a one-off box or a monthly subscription service.

For an annual membership of £190 a year, with an introductory rate of £95 for the first year, customers who sign up to E will have a personal stylist, and free and consolidated delivery and returns. Customers earn 5% credit on all items they keep, which will be deducted from their next order. When customers shop on Endource, their stylist will add additional items to the delivery, which the customer is free to keep or return – only paying for what is kept.

The womenswear site sells a selection of more than 80,000 products from brands including Arket, & Other Stories, Warehouse, Reiss and Kurt Keiger.

Retail prices range from £8 for a hairband to £1,199 for a shearling jacket.

Collins told Drapers: ”We’ve identified there are really two core groups of shoppers – serendipitous shoppers who are inspired by our editorial, and are feeling spontaneous so just want the quickest route possible to buy that top direct from the brand. For those shoppers, we’re getting out of their way, and allowing them to buy direct [from the retailer].

“Then there’s another shopper, in a different mood, who is feeling more considered and keen to re-invent a wardrobe, or is shopping for a special event or enjoys a regular wardrobe update throughout the year who is keen to try new brands, seasons and styles. This shopper should join E to get all the special perks throughout the year for a simple one-off subscription fee.”

Over the past 12 months, Endource has processed £3.5m in customer orders. It is forecasting total order value to scale to £12m over the next 12-18 months.

By the summer of 2022, the company hopes to deliver EBIT of £5.5m and grow its gross order value to £98.6m.