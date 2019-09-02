Ex-Office director joins dance shoe brand Anita Flavina

Sean Farrell, former operations director at Office, has joined dance shoe brand Anita Flavina as head of retail operations in the UK.

Farrell has more than 25 years’ experience in the fashion and footwear industry, and has previously held roles at Office, Offspring, Poste and Poste Mistress.

He worked at Office for 19 years, joining as stock control manger and worked his way up to the position of operations director.

Founder Flavina said Farrell has “extensive” experience in planning, buying, selling and operations, in both bricks-and-mortar retailing and omnichannel content platforms.