British lifestyle brand White Stuff is opening its first ever pop-up this Christmas at London’s St Pancras International Station.

It will cut the ribbon 4 November and remain open until Christmas Eve.

Customers will be offered a curated selection of the brand’s Christmas collection, including women’s, men’s and children’s winter accessories, decorations and stocking fillers, and exclusive products from its “With Love from London” range.

In keeping with the festive theme, there will also be a 7ft polar bear sculpture. Shoppers will be encouraged to take selfies with it and upload them onto social media for a chance to win a trip away.

Jo Jenkins, CEO at White Stuff, said: “We hope to make Christmas shopping just that little bit easier for those in and around the Kings Cross area, at what is always a very busy time of year.”