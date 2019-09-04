Executive departures at Debenhams

Three Debenhams executives, including marketing, beauty and digital boss Richard Cristofoli, have left the business amid a senior leadership shake-up.

Richard Cristofoli, marketing, beauty and digital managing director, has left after nine years at the department store chain.

Operations and food managing director Mark Ashman, and transformation and people director Sally Hyndman has also left. Ashman started in February this year. Hyndman joined in May 2017 as group HR director.

The departures follow turnaround specialist Stefaan Vansteenkiste’s appointment as chief executive, replacing executive chairman Terry Duddy. Vansteenkiste was dubbed a “risky” choice by industry insiders.

Debenhams is amid a legal battle challenging its company voluntary arrangement (CVA) which was passed by creditors in May.

Combine Property Control Group (CPC) launched the challenge. It owns six of the properties that Debenhams occupies. Sports Direct is funding the lawsuit which, if successful, may tip Debenhams into administration.