Executive team changes at Pentland

Pentland Brands president EMEA and Americas, Carl Davies, will leave the company after 10 years at the end of September.

Davies joined Pentland from Procter & Gamble in 2010, as international vice-president of Speedo International.

The departure comes amid wider changes to the group’s executive team to drive international growth. Richard Newcombe, president of Pentland’s footwear division, has been appointed president EMEA, and will oversee sales and increasing brand presence in key markets in the region. Chirag Patel will take on the role of deputy chief executive officer alongside his current role as chief operating officer. The group has also created a new chief marketing officer role, for which it is currently hiring.

Pentland owns sports brands Speedo, Ellesse, Berghaus and Canterbury, among others.

Chief executive officer Andy Long said: “Following our business transformation and our recent brand acquisitions, the exec team roles will focus on delivering international growth, while making sure that our brands continue to evolve and respond to the fast-changing needs of our retailers and consumers.

“Chirag and Richard’s additional responsibilities are an acknowledgement of the significant impact they have had, and the pivotal role they play, in leading our organisation.”

Pentland Brands underwent a ranger of changes in 2018, acquiring cycling brand Endura, launching Ellesse footwear in the US and becoming the global footwear licensing partner for Karen Millen. It also entered into a joint-venture footwear business with Lacoste and sold its Ted Baker footwear subsidiary back to the brand owner.