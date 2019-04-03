Express Gifts rebrands as Studio

Findel-owned value retailer Express Gifts has completed its rebranding as Studio.

The rebranding project has been 12 months in the making and has been introduced across corporate and customer-facing media.

New features comprise a “refreshed” brand identity and the strapline “We Do Wow”.

The new website launch will sit alongside “significant” investment in the company’s online marketing channels and an “ambitious” multi-channel campaign under which the etailer doubled its TV advertising spend.

The change forms part of Studio’s plans to become the UK’s “leading multi-range digital value retailer.”

Marketing director Chris Chalmers said: “[Studio] draws more attention to what we have become famous for – bringing customers products at fantastic value.

“In an age where customers want more for their money, our new brand language, tone of voice and styling brings much more clarity and focus to what we are about: value.”