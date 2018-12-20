Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Extended Black Friday boosts November sales

20 December 2018By Grace Whelan

Full screenBlack friday bullring small

Retail sales increased by 5% in November compared with the same month last year, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) has reported today.

The growth was helped by Black Friday promotions encouraging consumer spending in the lead-up to Christmas.

Many retailers began their Black Friday Sales earlier and extended them for up to two weeks causing a 1.6 percentage point increase for the November monthly growth rates.

When compared with October 2018, retail sales increased by 1.5%

Online sales as a proportion of fashion retailing were at 21.8%, and online sales for all retailing exceeded 20% for the first time, again boosted by Black Friday.

The monthly growth rate of non-store clothing sales, however, fell 4.7 percentage points month on month. This was the biggest decline across retailing sectors. 

Readers' comments (1)

  • Anonymous20 December 2018 2:07 pm

    But what about profits? Turnover means nothing when profits are self-sabotaged because of endless discounting.

    Unsuitable or offensive? Report this comment

