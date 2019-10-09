Farfetch partners with second-hand clothing service

Luxury fashion platform Farfetch has partnered with second-hand clothes donation service Thrift+, giving customers access to a free collection service for unwanted items in exchange for credit to use on the etailer’s site.
A participant in Farfetch’s technology accelerator programme, Dream Assembly, Thrift+ sells second-hand fashion online and donates a portion of the proceeds to one of 160,000 registered charities in the UK.
Through the new partnership, customers will be able to order a Thrift+ x Farfetch donation bag online. They can then book a free collection service, or drop off the filled bag at a local drop-off point.
Thrift+ will photograph and list items for sale on its site. Once an item sells, one-third of the proceeds are donated to the customer’s nominated charity, and one-third is awarded to the customer as Farfetch credit. Customers can also choose to donate their share to charity.
Thomas Berry, director of sustainable business at Farfetch, said: “We know our consumers would like an easy way to clear their wardrobes of unused items, and at the same time, they would like to feel positive about it. Thrift+ x Farfetch links our customer base with an innovative service that improves the donation experience and has a positive impact by giving good quality clothes another useful life and supporting multiple charities.
“This is a natural extension to our Farfetch Second Life resale programme, focused on luxury handbags, and part of our broader approach to sustainability.”
