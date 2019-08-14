Fashion brands receive £645k to support innovation

Nine fashion and textile brands have been granted a total £645,000 in investment, as part of the Future Fashion Factory (FFF) programme.

Run by the University of Leeds in partnership with the University of Huddersfield and Royal College of Art, FFF is a £5.4m project that supports research and development (R&D) in the fashion and textile industries.

The following businesses had their projects approved in the first funding call:

Abraham Moon & Sons Ltd – a digital system for developing wool dyeing

– a digital system for developing wool dyeing Advanced Dyeing Solutions – to develop a new digital fabric evaluation system

– to develop a new digital fabric evaluation system AW Hainsworth / Yorkshire Textiles – to create a ‘new heritage’ fabric for electronic jacquard manufacture

– to create a ‘new heritage’ fabric for electronic jacquard manufacture Gieves & Hawkes – to develop a digital system that reduces the lead time on a UK made-to-measure suit from up to eight weeks to 48 hours

– to develop a digital system that reduces the lead time on a UK made-to-measure suit from up to eight weeks to 48 hours Joshua Ellis - market assessment of high-value recycled cashmere products manufactured in the UK

- market assessment of high-value recycled cashmere products manufactured in the UK Laxtons – to develop augmented reality techniques for staff training in large-scale textile production

– to develop augmented reality techniques for staff training in large-scale textile production Whiteford Felt & Fillings – to use data analytics market research to develop new outerwear product lines

– to use data analytics market research to develop new outerwear product lines WT Johnson & Sons – to develop a digital tool that provides a link between the conditions used during fabric finishing and the resulting fabric handle

– to develop a digital tool that provides a link between the conditions used during fabric finishing and the resulting fabric handle Deluxe Beds - to develop a specification and prototype for a new modular mattress product

FFF forms part of the wider £80m Creative Industries Clusters Programme, which is led by the Arts and Humanities Research Council.

A second funding call opens 2 September, and is available to fashion and textile businesses with projects ranging from £10,000 to £100,000.