Fashion brands receive £645k to support innovation

Nine fashion and textile brands have been granted a total £645,000 in investment, as part of the Future Fashion Factory (FFF) programme.
Run by the University of Leeds in partnership with the University of Huddersfield and Royal College of Art, FFF is a £5.4m project that supports research and development (R&D) in the fashion and textile industries.
The following businesses had their projects approved in the first funding call:
- Abraham Moon & Sons Ltd – a digital system for developing wool dyeing
- Advanced Dyeing Solutions – to develop a new digital fabric evaluation system
- AW Hainsworth / Yorkshire Textiles – to create a ‘new heritage’ fabric for electronic jacquard manufacture
- Gieves & Hawkes – to develop a digital system that reduces the lead time on a UK made-to-measure suit from up to eight weeks to 48 hours
- Joshua Ellis - market assessment of high-value recycled cashmere products manufactured in the UK
- Laxtons – to develop augmented reality techniques for staff training in large-scale textile production
- Whiteford Felt & Fillings – to use data analytics market research to develop new outerwear product lines
- WT Johnson & Sons – to develop a digital tool that provides a link between the conditions used during fabric finishing and the resulting fabric handle
- Deluxe Beds - to develop a specification and prototype for a new modular mattress product
FFF forms part of the wider £80m Creative Industries Clusters Programme, which is led by the Arts and Humanities Research Council.
A second funding call opens 2 September, and is available to fashion and textile businesses with projects ranging from £10,000 to £100,000.
Have your say
You must sign in to make a comment
Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions. Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.