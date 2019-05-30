Fashion brands to capitalise on ITV show Love Island

Fashion product searches increased by up to 276% during last year’s series of reality TV show Love Island, new research has found.

It comes ahead of this year’s launch, which airs on Monday (3 June), and marks the beginning of a “potentially lucrative summer” for brands, Ebay said.

Mike Klinkhammer, director of advertising sales Europe at Ebay, added: “Armed with rich insights into consumer behaviour and contextual data to find audiences in the shopping mindset, brands have the potential to achieve impressive results and boost their bottom line.”

Company advertising insights revealed:

Ebay searches for “yellow playsuit” increased by 276% in two hours during last year’s premier, after host Caroline Flack wore one in the opening scenes

Total searches across its clothes, shoes and accessories increased by 26% during the same time frame

Searches for “pink denim jacket” and “pink denim shorts” peaked in the hour after Dani Dyer wore a pink double denim combo

Ebay said this offers brands and retailers the chance to capitalise on “second screening” – watching TV while shopping online – as well as after the credits roll.

Managing partner at marketing firm MediaCom Pauline Robson added: “It’s not just on-screen sponsors that can get a slice of the prize.

“Brands can engage with Love Island audiences online at a fraction of the cost.

“Marketers can capitalise on the second-screening phenomenon and deliver relevant advertising to viewers online in real-time as the drama unfolds, but (they) need to understand how their audiences behave.”

Fast fashion etailer I Saw It First is sponsoring this season’s Love Island.