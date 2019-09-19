Fashion businesses support Global Climate Strike

Fashion brands and retailers including Vivienne Westwood and Allbirds have pledged support to the climate campaign Global Climate Strike, which kicks off tomorrow.

It is the movement’s first-ever event and was spearheaded by 16-year-old Swedish student, Greta Thunberg, who began protesting about climate change outside the Swedish parliament last August. The group has since expanded worldwide and invites adults to partake for the first time this week.

Taking place across the world on 20-27 September, Global Climate Strike demands “an end to the age of fossil fuels and climate justice for everyone”.

British designer Vivienne Westwood, US outdoor clothing retailer Patagonia and footwear brand Allbirds will all close their doors as part of the event, enabling employees to act and attend local demonstrations.

More than 1,000 Amazon employees are also expected to participate, in hope that the company will commit to “zero emissions by 2030, have zero custom cloud computing contracts with fossil fuel companies and spend zero dollars on funding climate-denying lobbyists and politicians”, reports claim.

Patagonia general manager for Europe, Middle East and Asia Ryan Gellert said: “The climate crisis is a human issue affecting all of us. We are inspired by the youth activists who have led a global movement, and Patagonia is calling for urgent and decisive action for people and our home planet.

“As a global business, we will be closing our stores on 20 and 27 September, striking with the youth activists and calling for governments around the world to take action.”