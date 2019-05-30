Fashion retailers sign up to new sustainable project

Several fashion retailers have partnered with The London Waste and Recycling Board (LWARB) and QSA Partners to develop more sustainable business models.

It forms part of the Circular Fashion Fast Forward project, under which brands such as Ted Baker and Farfetch will explore more sustainable ways of operating.

Each brand will create its own new circular business model that will be trialled and, if successful, implemented. They will also share case studies to inspire other fashion retailers to develop their own new circular business models.

LWARB and QSA Partners believe circular approaches offer companies “a real opportunity to create more value and profit whilst reducing their environmental impact”.

Megan McGill, programme manager for the C&A Foundation, said: “The fashion industry needs to rapidly adopt new business models that increase the use of clothing and stop the use of unsustainable materials. This is a critical step towards a circular fashion sector.

“The Circular Fashion Fast Forward project and the participating brands will demonstrate what can already be done today and inspire more industry players to follow.”