Fashion retailers take action against modern slavery

Pentland Brands – owner of Speedo, Berghaus and Ellesse – Next and Marks & Spencer have collaborated on an ethical trade app to educate employees about responsible labour sourcing.

Designed to support people throughout their supply chains in spotting potential ethical trade issues, “Everyone’s Business” includes information on the risks of modern slavery, human rights and labour standards for factory-facing employees.

It was was developed by sustainability and corporate responsibility consultancy Carnstone Partners in collaboration with Pentland and fellow retailers Marks & Spencer, Next and supermarket Sainsbury’s.

Users can also share concerns with their respective in-house corporate responsibility teams and engage with suppliers.

The app is available to all employees that visit suppliers as well as merchandisers, quality managers and buyers.

Sara Brennan, head of corporate responsibility at Pentland Brands, said: “Everyone’s Business is unique because it facilitates a two-way conversation between [Pentland] and our supply chains.

“We’re helping our colleagues to understand, identify and report ethical trade issues as they arise. It allows our colleagues to speak up if they have concerns and ultimately, it helps us continue to operate to high labour and human rights standards.”