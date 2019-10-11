Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Fashion sales break negative streak

11 October 2019

Full screen3088183 3059036 bicestervillage

Like-for-like fashion sales were up 10.2% year on year last week, after two consecutive weeks of negative results.

In-store sales were up by 5.1% for the sector.

Total like-for-like sales across all industries rose by 7.8%, which the latest BDO sales tracker said was “likely helped” by Chinese Golden Week.

It also said discounting among some retailers may have boosted sales.

Despite a rise in the number of Chinese shoppers to the UK over the week, overall footfall still fell by 1.8%.

