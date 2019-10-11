Fashion sales break negative streak

Like-for-like fashion sales were up 10.2% year on year last week, after two consecutive weeks of negative results.
In-store sales were up by 5.1% for the sector.
Total like-for-like sales across all industries rose by 7.8%, which the latest BDO sales tracker said was “likely helped” by Chinese Golden Week.
It also said discounting among some retailers may have boosted sales.
Despite a rise in the number of Chinese shoppers to the UK over the week, overall footfall still fell by 1.8%.
Have your say
You must sign in to make a comment
Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions. Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.