Fashion sales break negative streak

Like-for-like fashion sales were up 10.2% year on year last week, after two consecutive weeks of negative results.

In-store sales were up by 5.1% for the sector.

Total like-for-like sales across all industries rose by 7.8%, which the latest BDO sales tracker said was “likely helped” by Chinese Golden Week.

It also said discounting among some retailers may have boosted sales.

Despite a rise in the number of Chinese shoppers to the UK over the week, overall footfall still fell by 1.8%.