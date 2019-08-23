Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Your browser appears to have cookies disabled. For the best experience of this website, please enable cookies in your browser

We'll assume we have your consent to use cookies, for example so you won't need to log in each time you visit our site.
Learn more

 Menu 

Fashion sales continue to climb

23 August 2019By

Full screen3083131 highstreet

Total like-for-like fashion sales rose by 4.7% in the week to 18 August marking the 14th straight week of growth, the BDO High Street Sales Tracker has shown.

In-store like-for-like fashion sales were flat. 

Total like-for-like sales across all categories increased by 4.2%. 

Overall footfall was down by 1.5% this week, and the high street suffered the largest drop, at 3%. Shopping centres experienced a decrease of 1.4%, but there was a 1.6% uplift in retail parks.

Tags

Comment

You might also like...

Have your say

You must sign in to make a comment

Sign InRegister

Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions. Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.