Fashion sales continue to climb

Total like-for-like fashion sales rose by 4.7% in the week to 18 August marking the 14th straight week of growth, the BDO High Street Sales Tracker has shown.
In-store like-for-like fashion sales were flat.
Total like-for-like sales across all categories increased by 4.2%.
Overall footfall was down by 1.5% this week, and the high street suffered the largest drop, at 3%. Shopping centres experienced a decrease of 1.4%, but there was a 1.6% uplift in retail parks.
