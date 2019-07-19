Fashion sales continue to rise

Total like-for-like fashion sales were up 2.7% year on year last week.

It marks the ninth consecutive week of positive results for the sector, and culminated in a record month for online clothing sales in June.

While in-store like-for-like fashion sales rose 1.9% year on year.

The latest BDO High Street Sales Tracker showed that total like-for-like sales were up 3% compared to 2018.

Meanwhile, footfall dropped 2% compared to the same week last year.