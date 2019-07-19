Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Your browser appears to have cookies disabled. For the best experience of this website, please enable cookies in your browser

We'll assume we have your consent to use cookies, for example so you won't need to log in each time you visit our site.
Learn more

 Menu 

Fashion sales continue to rise

19 July 2019By

Full screen3084837 highstreetwebshutterstock 378799936

Total like-for-like fashion sales were up 2.7% year on year last week. 

It marks the ninth consecutive week of positive results for the sector, and culminated in a record month for online clothing sales in June.

While in-store like-for-like fashion sales rose 1.9% year on year.

The latest BDO High Street Sales Tracker showed that total like-for-like sales were up 3% compared to 2018. 

Meanwhile, footfall dropped 2% compared to the same week last year. 

Tags

Comment

You might also like...

Have your say

You must sign in to make a comment

Sign InRegister

Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions. Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.