Fashion sales continue to rise

Total like-for-like fashion sales were up 2.7% year on year last week.
It marks the ninth consecutive week of positive results for the sector, and culminated in a record month for online clothing sales in June.
While in-store like-for-like fashion sales rose 1.9% year on year.
The latest BDO High Street Sales Tracker showed that total like-for-like sales were up 3% compared to 2018.
Meanwhile, footfall dropped 2% compared to the same week last year.
Have your say
You must sign in to make a comment
Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions. Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.