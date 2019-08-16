Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Fashion sales continue to rise

16 August 2019By

Like-for-like fashion sales recorded “strong” growth of 9.3% year on year last week, marking the 13th week of positive results for the sector.

Total sales were up 7% compared to 2018, and non-store sales benefiting from a 25.9% uplift. In-store sales rose by 3.8%, their best result since April.

Homeware and lifestyle also registered increases, up 9.3% and 1.5% year on year respectively.

This was despite a 0.7% decline in total footfall and mixed weather conditions, the latest BDO High Street Sales Tracker said.

