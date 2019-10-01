Fashion sales down at John Lewis

Fashion sales at John Lewis were down 4.2% year on year last week, despite a 4.8% uplift in total sales.
The high street chain, which today revealed plans to integrate with Waitrose & Partners, said a 0.3% rise in sales of women’s accessories failed to boost the fashion category.
Home sales, meanwhile, were up 16.8% and electricals and home technology were up 4.5%.
