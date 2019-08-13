Fashion sales drop at John Lewis

John Lewis fashion sales fell for the first time in seven weeks last week, dipping 1.2% compared with last year.

The department store had a 7.1% year-on-year increase in menswear sales last week, while sales of women’s accessories rose by 3.1%.

Across all categories, total sales edged up 0.4% year on year, which the chain said was a result of back-to-school products and technology.

Electrical and home technology sales rose by 4.7%, while home sales fell by 2.7%.