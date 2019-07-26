Fashion sales edge up

Total like-for-like fashion sales rose by 1% year on year last week, despite a 1.4% decrease in footfall.
It marks the tenth consecutive week of positive like-for-like sales for the sector.
In-store sales rose by 0.8%, meaning they have been positive for three out of the last four weeks.
Total like-for-like retail sales were up 2% year on year – driven by a 30.8% increase in non-store sales for the week. Overall store sales slumped by 0.2%.
The latest BDO high street sales tracker showed that shopping centre footfall fell by 3.2% and by high street visitors by 2.3%. Retail park shopper numbers increased by 2.2%.
