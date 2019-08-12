Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Fashion sales grow for three months

12 August 2019By

fFashion sales experienced a 12th consecutive week of growth last week – up 5.48% year on year – the latest BDO sales tracker shows.

In-store like-for-like fashion sales made a marginal increase of 0.85%. 

Total like-for-like sales increased by 4.49% last week, boosted by online fashion and homeware sales. 

During a hot week, overall footfall was down 2.3% compared with last year. 

The high street experienced the worst decline of 3.2%. However, shopping centres and retail parks also took a hit of 2.8% and 0.1% respectively. 

 

