Fashion sales grow for three months

fFashion sales experienced a 12th consecutive week of growth last week – up 5.48% year on year – the latest BDO sales tracker shows.

In-store like-for-like fashion sales made a marginal increase of 0.85%.

Total like-for-like sales increased by 4.49% last week, boosted by online fashion and homeware sales.

During a hot week, overall footfall was down 2.3% compared with last year.

The high street experienced the worst decline of 3.2%. However, shopping centres and retail parks also took a hit of 2.8% and 0.1% respectively.