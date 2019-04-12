Fashion sales rise despite April showers

Total like-for-like fashion sales rose by 2.1% in the week to 7 April, new figures from BDO have shown.

This result marks the seventh consecutive week of positive results for total fashion like-for-like sales.

However, in-store like-for-like sales decreased by 3.5% for the same week, compared with a drop of 10.1% the year before. The weather for much of the UK was mild but grey, and some areas experienced experienced intermittent rain – April showers kept footfall to a minimum as in-store like-for-like sales fell further from already poor bases.

Overall footfall declined by 5.2%, compared with the same week last year, which included the Easter Bank Holiday.

Total in-store like-for-like sales declined by 3.46%, while total non-store like-for-like sales increased by 23.3%.

The result marks the third best like-for-like for non-store in the year to date.