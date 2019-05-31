Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Your browser appears to have cookies disabled. For the best experience of this website, please enable cookies in your browser

We'll assume we have your consent to use cookies, for example so you won't need to log in each time you visit our site.
Learn more

 Menu 

Fashion sales up despite decline in footfall

31 May 2019By

Full screenbrentx sc n82

Fashion sales rose 3.3% year on year for the week ended 27 May.

It marks the second consecutive week of positive results, despite in-store sales falling by 3.6% year on year.

Total sales across all industries were up 2.3% last week, driven by a 25.9% increase in non-store sales. Total in-store sales were meanwhile down 3.9% compared to the same period last year.

Homeware saw the biggest year on year increase at 5%, while sales of lifestyle goods decreased 0.5%.

The latest BDO High Street Sales Tracker also showed that footfall was down across all locations.

Shopping centres took the biggest hit, as shopper numbers fell by 3.4%. Footfall to the high street fell by 1.1% year on year and by 0.1% to retail parks.

Tags

Comment

You might also like...

Have your say

You must sign in to make a comment

Sign InRegister

Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions. Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.