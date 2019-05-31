Fashion sales up despite decline in footfall

Fashion sales rose 3.3% year on year for the week ended 27 May.
It marks the second consecutive week of positive results, despite in-store sales falling by 3.6% year on year.
Total sales across all industries were up 2.3% last week, driven by a 25.9% increase in non-store sales. Total in-store sales were meanwhile down 3.9% compared to the same period last year.
Homeware saw the biggest year on year increase at 5%, while sales of lifestyle goods decreased 0.5%.
The latest BDO High Street Sales Tracker also showed that footfall was down across all locations.
Shopping centres took the biggest hit, as shopper numbers fell by 3.4%. Footfall to the high street fell by 1.1% year on year and by 0.1% to retail parks.
