Fashion sales up despite decline in footfall

Fashion sales rose 3.3% year on year for the week ended 27 May.

It marks the second consecutive week of positive results, despite in-store sales falling by 3.6% year on year.

Total sales across all industries were up 2.3% last week, driven by a 25.9% increase in non-store sales. Total in-store sales were meanwhile down 3.9% compared to the same period last year.

Homeware saw the biggest year on year increase at 5%, while sales of lifestyle goods decreased 0.5%.

The latest BDO High Street Sales Tracker also showed that footfall was down across all locations.

Shopping centres took the biggest hit, as shopper numbers fell by 3.4%. Footfall to the high street fell by 1.1% year on year and by 0.1% to retail parks.