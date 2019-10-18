Fashion sales up despite 'gloomy' market

Total like-for-like fashion sales rose by 5.6% year on year this week, with in-store sales jumping 5.8%.
It marks the second consecutive week of positive results for the sector, regardless of wider political and economical uncertainties.
The uplift in sales also comes despite a 1.7% year-on-year decline in footfall.
Overall, total like-for-like sales were up by 5.2% last week, according to the latest BDO high street sales tracker.
Non-store sales were up 15.7% and in-store sales by 4%.
Have your say
You must sign in to make a comment
Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions. Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.