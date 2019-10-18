Fashion sales up despite 'gloomy' market

Total like-for-like fashion sales rose by 5.6% year on year this week, with in-store sales jumping 5.8%.

It marks the second consecutive week of positive results for the sector, regardless of wider political and economical uncertainties.

The uplift in sales also comes despite a 1.7% year-on-year decline in footfall.

Overall, total like-for-like sales were up by 5.2% last week, according to the latest BDO high street sales tracker.

Non-store sales were up 15.7% and in-store sales by 4%.