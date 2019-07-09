Fashion sales up four weeks running at John Lewis

Fashion sales at John Lewis were up 6.2% year on year for the week to July – the highest increase of all categories monitored.

It marks the fourth consecutive week of positive fashion sales, and was facilitated by a 9.8% rise in menswear and 6.6% increase in the sales of women’s accessories.

Beauty, well-being and leisure sales were up 12.4% year on year. Total sales rose 1.3% compared with the same week last year, which operations director Bérangère Michel put down to customers shopping in summer clearance Sales.

Sales of electrical and home technology were down 3.2%, but total home sales rose by 0.5%.