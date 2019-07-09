Fashion sales up four weeks running at John Lewis

Fashion sales at John Lewis were up 6.2% year on year for the week to July – the highest increase of all categories monitored.
It marks the fourth consecutive week of positive fashion sales, and was facilitated by a 9.8% rise in menswear and 6.6% increase in the sales of women’s accessories.
Beauty, well-being and leisure sales were up 12.4% year on year. Total sales rose 1.3% compared with the same week last year, which operations director Bérangère Michel put down to customers shopping in summer clearance Sales.
Sales of electrical and home technology were down 3.2%, but total home sales rose by 0.5%.
Have your say
You must sign in to make a comment
Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions. Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.