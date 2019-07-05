Fashion sales up seventh week running

Total like-for-like fashion sales were up 1.6% last week, marking the seventh consecutive week of positive results.
This is despite a 2.8% decline in in-store fashion sales compared to the same week, ended 30 June, last year.
It resulted in a 2.1% year on year increase in total like-for-like sales across all categories.
Non-store sales were up 18.1% on last year, while in-store purchases fell by 2.7%.
The latest BDO sales tracked recorded a 3.8% decline in footfall for the week, with the high street taking the biggest hit – down 4.5% year on year.
Footfall at shopping centres fell by 4.2% and by 1.8% at retail parks.
