Fashion sales up

12 July 2019By

Full screen3082353 shoppers

Total fashion sales jumped 5.9% year on year last week, as warm weather encouraged shoppers to spend. 

It marks the eighth consecutive week of positive like-for-like sales for the sector.

Bricks and mortar fashion retailers benefited from a 2.5% increase in in-store like-for-likes.

Total sales across all sectors were up 6.1% last week, as in-store sales rose by 2% and non-store by 18.7%.

Lifestyle like-for-like sales increased by 4.2% and homewares by 15.6%.

Footfall, meanwhile, decreased by 0.7%. The high street took the biggest hit as shopper numbers were down by 1.5%. The number of visitors to shooping centres dropped by 0.8%. 

Retail park footfall increased by 1.3%, according to the latest BDO high street sales tracker.

