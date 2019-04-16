Fashion SVP introduces two new areas

UK sourcing trade show Fashion SVP has announced new luxury and small-run areas for its June 2019 edition.

The new luxury section will feature manufacturers able to produce high-end luxury garments across clothing, accessories and homeware.

For buyers will small minimum orders, Fashion SVP has created the small-run section. Manufacturers exhibiting here will target start-up and emerging designer brands.

The trade show introduced a dedicated knitwear area at its January edition. The new area featured 40 global knitwear suppliers showcasing knitwear, knitted accessories and jersey.

The summer edition of Fashion SVP will be held at Olympia London on 25 and 26 June. There will be more than 100 manufacturers from 21 countries across Europe and Asia.