Fashion uplifts sales at John Lewis

21 May 2019By Katie Imms

Fashion sales were up 5.8% year on year at high street chain John Lewis & Partners for the week to 18 May.

It was the only category mentioned to register an increase, as home sales dipped 0.3% and electricals and home technology were down by 2.2%.

Total sales were up 1.7% year on year.

 

