Fashion uplifts sales at John Lewis

Fashion sales were up 5.8% year on year at high street chain John Lewis & Partners for the week to 18 May.
It was the only category mentioned to register an increase, as home sales dipped 0.3% and electricals and home technology were down by 2.2%.
Total sales were up 1.7% year on year.
Have your say
You must sign in to make a comment
Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions. Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.