Fashion's most sought-after brands

31 July 2019By

Full screenBalenciaga triple s browns crop

Gucci, Off-White and Balenciaga have topped the list of the most sought-after brands globally in the second quarter of 2019. 

Luxury brands dominated the top 20 rankings in fashion search platform Lyst’s second-quarter index, which analyses the online shopping behaviour of its 5 million-plus shoppers each month.

Across April, May and June these were the 20 most searched, browsed and purchased brands on Lyst: 

  1. Gucci
  2. Off-White
  3. Balenciaga
  4. Valentino
  5. Prada
  6. Versace
  7. Fendi
  8. Stone Island 
  9. Nike
  10. Saint Laurent
  11. Vetements
  12. Burberry
  13. Dolce & Gabbana
  14. Givenchy
  15. Palm Angels 
  16. Adidas 
  17. Moncler 
  18. Moschino
  19. Yeezy 
  20. Balmain

 

 

 

