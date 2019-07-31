Fashion's most sought-after brands

Gucci, Off-White and Balenciaga have topped the list of the most sought-after brands globally in the second quarter of 2019.
Luxury brands dominated the top 20 rankings in fashion search platform Lyst’s second-quarter index, which analyses the online shopping behaviour of its 5 million-plus shoppers each month.
Across April, May and June these were the 20 most searched, browsed and purchased brands on Lyst:
- Gucci
- Off-White
- Balenciaga
- Valentino
- Prada
- Versace
- Fendi
- Stone Island
- Nike
- Saint Laurent
- Vetements
- Burberry
- Dolce & Gabbana
- Givenchy
- Palm Angels
- Adidas
- Moncler
- Moschino
- Yeezy
- Balmain
