Fashion's most sought-after brands

Gucci, Off-White and Balenciaga have topped the list of the most sought-after brands globally in the second quarter of 2019.

Luxury brands dominated the top 20 rankings in fashion search platform Lyst’s second-quarter index, which analyses the online shopping behaviour of its 5 million-plus shoppers each month.

Across April, May and June these were the 20 most searched, browsed and purchased brands on Lyst: